An alternate name for Joe Mama’s Car Show could be “Field of Dreams.”
Give them space, and they will come.
The variety of makes, models, years, colors, numbering in the hundreds, created a definite type of heaven at Idaho Central Credit Union Park — formerly North Park — in Jerome on Saturday.
For this South Bend, Indiana, native, an especially sweet 1951 Studebaker Champion — or “bullet nose” — caught my eye at the end of one row.
Mike Cook of Salt Lake City entered the seemingly vintage car in the show, though he admitted the white wall tires, hubcaps and body parts are meant to keep it looking original.
“I wanted to go modern, so I can buy parts,” Cook said, so the drive train and most of the mechanical components are newer, able to be replaced with a quick run to the parts store.
A breathtaking yellow 1968 Mustang Shelby was parked under the watchful eye of Terry Richards of Meridian. He’s owned the car for three years, after buying it in Arizona.
“I got lucky to find this,” Richards said. Lucky, too, that his wife allowed him to buy it. “I’d been looking for one. I’ve wanted one since I was young, but I couldn’t afford it then.”
Richards comes down to Joe Mama’s car show every year, as do many others.
What I call “Corvette Row” bragged models from the 1960s to the 2000s, some for sale. Dodges, Buicks, Nissans, Toyotas... they were all there, their owners admiring each other’s work and swapping stories.
Let me back up a bit, though.
Friday afternoon, a few dozen of the cars gathered at Con Paulos Chevrolet near Interstate 84 as a kick-off to what is considered the largest car show in the Magic Valley.
“Having it start here makes it even better,” said Chris Oglesbee, Con Paulos’ parts manager.
From the dealership, a procession cruises through Jerome to the park, stopping traffic in a literal sense.
Rita Edwards of Wendell rode along Lincoln Avenue in her blue 1967 Pontiac GTO, her husband Darrel at the wheel.
“She won’t give me the keys, but she will let me drive it when she’s in it,” Darrel Edwards laughed.
She’s the second owner of the car, purchasing it in 1998 from the original owner in Apple Valley, California, who could no longer work the clutch due to a leg injury.
She’d always wanted a GTO, but it had to be blue with a white interior. She confessed to driving it right at 100 mph, “Then, I chickened out.”
Darrel Edwards does have an alternative: a 1937 Pontiac Coupe, which the couple also brought to the car show.
After their treasures were parked, the drivers migrated over to the stage, where tables were set for the 10 teams entered in the rib eating contest.
Don Scarrow, owner of Scarrow Meats, had been cooking the ribs since 10 a.m. Friday. When he and his crew delivered the 7.5 pound racks to the teams, anticipation ran high.
“We’re so excited,” said Nicole Rowley, who organized the contest. She gave me a brief recap of starting the contest eight years ago and helping bring it back after a hiatus of a couple years.
Once Rowley sounded the horn starting the contest, the men and women on the teams discovered one thing: the ribs were hot, temperature-wise.
Suddenly, water bottles flew open and the liquid was poured on the ribs to cool them off.
Things got kind of messy from there.
“The messier, the better,” Rowley said.
The mess was cleaned up in plenty of time for Saturday’s big show.
A first-time participant, Alan King hauled his 1972 El Camino on a trailer from Baker City, Oregon, its blue paint accented with yellow and gold flames.
“I wouldn’t drive it down,” he said. “It gets around three miles a gallon around town.”
He credited his son with doing most of the restoration on the El Camino. “He worked on it from 2005 to 2009.”
Larry and Terri Garside brought their purple 1952 Studebaker half-ton pickup from Lamoille, Nevada. The engine under the hood was so clean, I would be willing to eat off it.
In the “I learned something new” department: Gary Radford of Jerome displayed his black 2008 Saleen Mustang at the show. Radford explained that Steve Saleen of California, like Carroll Shelby, started taking Mustang GTs in the 1980s and doing wondrous upgrades to the engines and bodies.
I hadn’t heard about this before.
Radford has driven his Saleen between 130 and 140 mph. “I think it will do 185,” he said.
Wandering through this exceptional Field of Dreams, that’s something I can only dream of.
