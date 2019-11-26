One of my co-workers asked me Monday morning what I would like for Christmas, if money was no object.
I went with my go-to reply: chocolate.
Later, I joked I’d take a Ferrari.
Then, I heard about the Ford GT on display at Middlekauff Ford.
The 2019 version of the car is part of a limited edition of 1,350 being built from 2017 to 2021, according to Matt Middlekauff.
Lucky devil, he’s gotten to drive the beauty.
Middlekauff described that experience as “visceral.”
“It feels like a race car,” he said. “You can feel everything and hear everything.”
He chuckled that comfort and quietness were last on the priority list for the GT.
“It’s just made to go fast,” he said.
Middlekauff explained how the car was designed originally as a race car to compete in the LeMans Grand Prix in France.
The model that was entered in that race did win, too.
The top speed is calculated at 217 mph, though Middlekauff didn’t drive it that fast.
“It’s not broken in yet,” he said.
My head reechoed with the desire to take it out of the showroom and break it in myself.
Admittedly, I don’t go easy on my cars. The song, “I Can’t Drive 55,” applies to me, in spades.
Peering in at the two seats, I noticed the absence of a stick shift on the center console.
Instead, there’s a dial, if the driver wishes to use the automatic transmission function, or paddles on the steering wheel.
I don’t like either, personally.
There’s something to popping the clutch and jamming the stick home, then feeling the burst of speed.
It’s an irreplaceable sensation.
Still, this Ford GT stirs something in the soul of the car enthusiast, which is one reason it was on display at Middlekauff Ford.
To get one of the cars, an application had to be submitted, Middlekauff said.
His father, Gregg Middlekauff, did just that.
Of the 7,000 applications sent in, the elder Middlekauff was selected to receive one of the cars.
Part of the agreement is the recipient has to keep the car for two years.
Matt Middlekauff related how one celebrity received a Ford GT, then turned around and sold it, and ended up in a lawsuit with Ford because of it.
The 647 horsepower engine is a twin-turbo V6, which Middlekauff described as a small jump from an F-150 engine.
It’s in the rear, too, like a race car’s engine should be, in my opinion.
As the Middlekauffs continue to break it in, the tentative plan is to enter it in next summer’s Sun Valley Tour de Force.
They took it to the Tour de Force car show this past summer, Middlekauff said, but didn’t race it.
Even though I know I’ll never have the chance — unless I win the Powerball — I’ll be dreaming about driving that car from now until Christmas.
