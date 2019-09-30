A distinct advantage to being a journalist: being able to pose questions that, if others asked them, might seem intrusive.
Seeing a sweet purple chopper parked in front of the Twin Falls County Coroner’s Office on a regular basis as I drive each day to the courthouse, my curiosity was piqued, and I asked the obvious question: “Whose is it?”
Turns out, it belongs to Gene Turley, the coroner himself.
“I grew up on motorcycles,” Turley said.
He lived on a farm near Eden, and started as a kid riding a Yamaha 100.
The first six months or so, he was only allowed to ride in first gear. He pushed it to the limit, lucky to not burn out the transmission.
A small group of kids rode their motorcycles together. “We lived near the desert,” Turley said. “That was our playground. That was our world.”
He added, “We had so much fun.”
Turley kept that sense of fun into adulthood, and has been riding motorcycles ever since.
Except for the first couple years of his marriage.
His wife of 41 years, Carol, spoils him, though.
“He’s very careful,” she said about her husband’s riding.
She even rides on the back of his trike when they travel.
They’ve gone through a few of those three-wheeled cycles, with the current one being a lime green 2017 Rewaco.
She likes it because it’s comfortable and convenient.
“We’ve been to California on this,” Turley said.
It gets 47 miles per gallon, boasts a 10 gallon fuel tank, and has a 140 horsepower engine.
One of the reasons Turley bought it was to take his grandkids for a spin. The couple has 18 grandchildren, with the 19th due before the end of the year.
The chopper I’d seen outside Turley’s office is a 1973 Honda CB750. On the side of the bike, block lettering lists, “Made in Japan. Chopped in the USA.”
“I got it from a gentleman in Ohio,” Turley said.
On the gas tank is painted, “Purple Haze.”
“If I never have another bike, I’ll be happy with this one.”
You have free articles remaining.
Motorcycles aren’t the only passion for Turley.
He’s a Green Bay Packers fan, with house, office and a 1954 Chevrolet pickup decorated with his team’s logo.
The pickup was originally a Washington State fire rig, Turley said. The engine is a 235, not the original but the same type. “This thing runs as clean as it looks.”
Under a cover beneath a carport, Turley stores his red 2007 Pontiac Solstice GXP.
“It’s a turbo,” Turley said. “I drove it up from Salt Lake. I’m on the highway and I look down, and I’m doing, like, 100 miles an hour.”
He’s very clear about one thing: “You gotta have a turbo.”
Even the Rewaco trike is a turbo.
“My wife, all she can do is roll her eyes,” Turley grinned.
The rest of his collection is housed in a building on the property that doubles as a gym.
A 1967 Triumph sits on a rack, waiting for some maintenance.
“I’m mechanically inept,” Turley said. “Tools and I don’t get along.”
The Triumph is a kick-start type, with no front brakes. “I find these old bikes make you a better motorcycles rider,” Turley said.
The Bad Island Toys motorcycle is another chopper, built in Hawaii, that features a skull wearing a cowboy hat painted on the gas tank.
“The day I got it, it was snowing,” Turley recalled.
He had a chance to drive it around the block before the cable throttle broke.
Another custom motorcycle Turley owns was built by a gentleman in Salem, Oregon. After he died of cancer, his wife put the bike in storage for seven years.
Turley found it on the internet and bought it.
His tendency is to buy the motorcycles, ride them for awhile, then sell them. He plans to keep the Triumph, though, and the Purple Haze Honda.
He’s done being a dragster, too. “My wheelie days are behind me,” he said.
Being the coroner, Turley has seen the aftermath of motorcycle accidents.
Riding safe is important to him.
“It’s dangerous if you ride dangerous,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.