This, in my opinion, is the perfect way for a classic car enthusiast to spend a birthday, even in the rain.
Get family and friends together in their sweet rides and take a drive up old U.S. Highway 30.
That’s precisely what Gerald Knutson’s family did on Saturday to celebrate his 74th birthday.
Starting from the old Texaco station at Main and Stevens in Filer, they headed out using a map dated 1947. Their ultimate destination was Mountain Home, where they ate dinner before heading back.
Knutson drove his red 1964 Chevelle Malibu convertible, despite it being far too cold to put the top down. He showed me photos he keeps in the trunk, of the day he and his wife, Twila, with the car on they day they married, and his daughter’s own wedding using the car 10 years ago.
Gerald Knutson calls his a “mixed marriage.” He likes General Motors-built cars, such as the Chevy Impalas and Oldsmobiles. Twila Knutson, on the other hand, likes Fords.
“She has an Edsel, a T-bird and a Mustang,” Gerald Knutson said.
For the birthday drive, her light blue Thunderbird followed his Chevelle.
Gerald Knutson’s four daughters are also into cars.
You have free articles remaining.
Stephanie Harr and Sabrina Harrison, two of the girls, organized the birthday drive, bringing doughnuts to start the festivities.
Their father laughed, “One of the conditions for them to get married was their husbands had to have an old car.”
“It’s a family affair,” Harrison confirmed.
That includes converting an old tow truck, now parked in front of the former gas station.
“When Dad was out of town one time, we turned the truck into Tow Mater,” Harrison confessed.
“We were going to make a Texaco truck out of it,” Gerald Knutson said, but the girls had other ideas.
Further inspired by the “Cars” movies, a 1959 Impala also ended up with a paint scheme like the character Ramone, Gerald Knutson explained.
As the line of classics pulled away from the station, he was very excited about the chance to “get down and dirty on Highway 30.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.