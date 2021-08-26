Number of COVID-19 patients at St. Luke's Magic Valley doubles in two weeks

TWIN FALLS — The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center hovered around five from May through the beginning of July. On Tuesday morning, the number was up to 48.
Dr. Joshua Kern, area chief medical officer for St. Luke’s, said the number of patients coming into the hospital really began ramping up two weeks ago and have doubled since then.
This is short of the peak of roughly 70 COVID-19 patients the hospital treated at one point last fall, but it’s in line with a concerning trend seen at hospitals throughout the state.
On July 1, there were 97 people hospitalized in Idaho due to COVID-19, and on Aug. 19 this number reached 422.
“If the question is, ‘How close are we to hospital capacity?’ I would say we are over hospital capacity right now,” Dave Jeppesen, director of the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, said Tuesday during a virtual media briefing.
But it’s not just hospitalizations. The number of these patients who end up in the intensive care unit is also increasing.
On Aug. 18 there were more COVID-19 patients in the ICU than at any other point of the pandemic. This peak of 140 surpasses the previous high of 122 set Dec. 18, during last year’s surge, according to data from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.
Cassia Regional Hospital is seeing similar increases, administrator Ben Smalley told the Times-News in an email.
“For most of 2021, it was rare for us to admit a patient with COVID-19,” Smalley said. “With the recent surge of the delta variant across the United States, we have seen 20-30% of our patients be admitted due to COVID-19. Our ICU has reached 83-100% occupancy several times in recent weeks. These patients come at a time when we’re already busy from summer injuries and illnesses.”
The vast majority, about 95%, of the people being admitted to St. Luke’s for COVID-19, are unvaccinated, Kern said.
Vaccination rates in Idaho, and in most of the Magic Valley, continue to lag behind national numbers. About 48% of the state’s population older than 12 is completely vaccinated, while, nationally, this number is about 60.4%, according to Idaho Department of Health and Welfare data.
But the number of people being vaccinated has increased in recent weeks, Kern said. And with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently fully licensing the Pfizer vaccine for people 16 and older, health officials hope these numbers continue to increase.
Patients being admitted to St. Luke’s are also, on average, younger than those the hospital system treated last year. The average age of these patients was about 70 last year, and is now close 60 — although some are even younger.
“We are seeing some very, very sick patients in that 30 to 50 range, and I think, unfortunately, that’s the group that has gotten that message ‘Oh, you don’t need to get (the vaccine), you’re not at risk (of COVID-19),” Kern said. “Well, anybody that ends up in an ICU runs the risk of significant long-term complications. If you’re that critically ill, the risk to you is real.”
This surge in hospitalizations is stretching hospital resources throughout the state. St. Luke’s announced two weeks ago the hospital system was pausing certain elective surgeries and procedures due to the increase.
Jeppesen said, during Tuesday’s media briefing, that hospitals are trying to make space for patients, but it’s becoming harder to find solutions, such as transferring people between hospitals.
As a result, health care administrators throughout the state have begun discussing crisis standards of care. Kern said this is when hospitals would have to make decisions on who can or can’t receive treatment due to a lack of resources.
This is a step that hospitals in Idaho have not had to take, so far, during this pandemic, Kern said. But if it gets to the point where all the resources in the state are tapped, hospital administrators and the department of health and welfare will have to hold those conversations.
“It’s something that any physician in America is just appalled to even talk about because we’ve never seen anything that’ stretched our resources to the point where we said, there’s literally no nurse or bed available,” Kern said.