Number of COVID-19 patients at St. Luke's Magic Valley doubles in two weeks

“We are seeing some very, very sick patients in that 30 to 50 range, and I think, unfortunately, that’s the group that has gotten that message ‘Oh, you don’t need to get (the vaccine), you’re not at risk (of COVID-19),” Kern said. “Well, anybody that ends up in an ICU runs the risk of significant long-term complications. If you’re that critically ill, the risk to you is real.”

This surge in hospitalizations is stretching hospital resources throughout the state. St. Luke’s announced two weeks ago the hospital system was pausing certain elective surgeries and procedures due to the increase.

Jeppesen said, during Tuesday’s media briefing, that hospitals are trying to make space for patients, but it’s becoming harder to find solutions, such as transferring people between hospitals.

As a result, health care administrators throughout the state have begun discussing crisis standards of care. Kern said this is when hospitals would have to make decisions on who can or can’t receive treatment due to a lack of resources.

This is a step that hospitals in Idaho have not had to take, so far, during this pandemic, Kern said. But if it gets to the point where all the resources in the state are tapped, hospital administrators and the department of health and welfare will have to hold those conversations.

“It’s something that any physician in America is just appalled to even talk about because we’ve never seen anything that’ stretched our resources to the point where we said, there’s literally no nurse or bed available,” Kern said.

