Noxious weeds eat away at Idaho landscape

TWIN FALLS — A botanist was hiking in the Boise foothills this spring when she was stopped in her tracks. She saw a plant didn’t belong.

She discovered a patch of cogongrass, an invasive species never before found in the state. It was disheartening news in the constant battle against noxious weeds and invasive species — the global invasive species database lists cogongrass among the top 10 worst weeds in the world and has infested much of the southeastern U.S.

The grass grows quickly and threatens native plants.

The battle against the patch of weeds, estimated to be about 1/10 of an acre, is underway.

“I think we have the original infestation under control,” Adam Schroeder, director of Ada County Weed, Pest and Mosquito Abatement, said Tuesday.

Turn the clock back nine years. A landowner near Castleford discovered the invasive plant purple starthistle growing in their field. Like the cogongrass episode this spring, it was the first time it was reported in the state. At first there were relatively few plants, but the next year numbers started to explode.

“We think it may have come up on a vehicle,” said Kali Sherrill, weed control superintendent in Twin Falls County, as it was found in an area where there is significant traffic from Nevada and California, where infestations are known to exist. The field near Castleford is still the only location in Idaho where the starthistle has been detected, and the area gets regular treatment.

“The seedbed is there, but we are making sure it doesn’t seed out again,” Sherrill said.

Schroeder's situation with cogongrass is a little dicier. While a single patch of cogongrass has been found in Idaho, Japanese blood grass, sometimes called Red Baron, is a subspecies of cogongrass and had been sold legally in some Idaho nurseries for years.

"It's a beautiful type of grass," Schroeder said, but it comes with a dark side. While sterile, blood grass can revert to its aggressive invasive form over time.

Idaho issued a temporary order this spring that designates cogongrass and blood grass noxious weeds. Schroeder said he has been working with several landowners who planted Japanese blood grass on their property. Sherrill said she is unaware of blood grass plantings in Twin Falls County, although admitting she has no way of knowing what homeowners have planted in their backyards.

Sherrill, who's been weed control superintendent for 20 years in Twin Falls County, counts the starthistle situation as a victory.

She doesn't have an easy task. Thousands of seeds blow, or are spread by humans and animals, root systems spread, and areas that seem to have been cleaned of noxious weeds see re-infestations.

“There have been some areas that we cleaned up and it looked so good,” Sherrill said, “and five or 10 years later you go back to check areas and you see they have some back.”

It shows how important it is for property owners to control weeds on their property, she said.

In fact, it’s the law.

“We can’t get to it all,” Sherrill said. Twin Falls County has 1.2 million acres and Sherrill has just two employees.

She welcomes landowners to call her if they need advice on fighting the weeds, or help in identifying them. While county weed control offices have authority to clamp down on property owners who ignore noxious weed problems, "I'd much rather work with them," she said.

And spraying and other treatment needs to be done regularly, she said.

"It's not a one-time thing," she said. There are many tools available for fighting noxious weeds, including biological control — bugs released into the wild that devour noxious weeds.

"The insects work, but aren't fast," Sherrill said. "It can take years, but some areas have been cleaned up nicely."

Various agencies at the local, state and federal levels also cooperate in the noxious weed battle.

Sherrill and other employees from the weed control office will be at the Ag Pavillion at the Twin Falls County Fair, where she encourages people to bring her photos of unidentified weeds, or the actual weed placed in a sealed bag. She encourages people to wear gloves when handling unidentified weeds, as some can irritate the skin.

"If you haven't seen it before, we can help you find out what it is and develop a plan for it," Schroeder said.

As designated by the Idaho Department of Agriculture, a plant is noxious when it is considered to be injurious to public health, agriculture, recreation, wildlife, or property. Noxious weeds are generally spread by the dispersal of seeds, or other plant parts, by wind, water, animals, machinery and people. More than 60 plants have been designated as noxious weeds in Idaho.

They cost Idaho $300 million each year, the Department of Agriculture said.