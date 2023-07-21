Every year on Pearl Harbor Day, it is Nikki Nojima Louis’s birthday.

Eighty two years ago, it was the day the FBI separated her father from her family when Japan invaded Pearl Harbor.

Louis and her mother were incarcerated at the Minidoka concentration camp in Idaho, known as Hunt Camp, after President Franklin Roosevelt signed Executive Order 9066.

"I remember that I was in Block 44 but I didn't remember anything else--like my barrack number or the apartment number we were in because after Minidoka, I grew up in Chicago," Louis told the Times-News.

I never knew of Louis's stories of struggles and strength until shortly after the closing ceremony concluded on July 9. As I sat on the lava rock waiting for a friend to say farewell, Louis walked toward my direction. I offered her my seat. She sat down and the warm wind blew around as we introduced ourselves.

Then, she began to speak of her experiences as a child survivor of Japanese American incarceration.

Louis's stories shared a similar parallel to the stories of other participants of the pilgrimage. Her family spoke little about their incarceration experience after they resettled outside of camp. The trauma from camp remained enclosed.

She discovered the truth about her father's experience in the Santa Fe Internment Camp while she was teaching creative writing and Asian American studies at the University of New Mexico.

"He talked a little bit about Santa Fe but I didn't know there were three other prison camps and many other prison camps that the government kept secret until the Freedom of Information Act," Louis said.

"I knew more about the Holocaust than I knew about my own Japanese American experience," Louis said. "Part of that was denial, part of that was guilt, part of that was shame because like many immigrant families, they want their children to speak English."

A history of loss, suffering and community was explored in the 2023 Minidoka Pilgrimage. Throughout July 6-9, pilgrims listened to educational sessions that included speakers with various expertise, attended tours at the Minidoka National Historic Site conducted by the National Park Service staff and continued their deep reflections about the Japanese incarceration's impact on their communities.

I spoke to Karen Yokota-Love, a third-time Minidoka pilgrim, during the closing dinner on July 8. Her purpose at the pilgrimage was to find ways to heal her community at Blaine Memorial United Methodist Church in Seattle.

Incarcerated elders who passed away during the COVID-19 pandemic contributed to a deeper feelings of mourning, she said.

"The feelings this time are very different. They're stronger. There's more grief involved," Yokota-Love told the Times-News.

"I think these pilgrimages are really important for the healing process because the experience of being incarcerated is traumatic," Yokota-Love said. "So for me, what I'm most fascinated about is how to minister to people that basically had this experience where they haven't talked about their history or their lives."

"And then to come back to the actual ground, hear those stories and talk about the stories for the first time.

"I think it's very cathartic and it's healing. It's nice to see they can come full circle and experience that."

The tour of the Minidoka historical site and the generational talk were two key events in which I witnessed the process of understanding and healing between the participants.

I joined Tour D led by Emily Teraoka, a National Park Service Ranger. The clouds hovered above the group as we walked along the dirt path to see the barrack, baseball field and other historical sites.

Throughout the tour, participants were quiet and deep in reflection. I sensed the emotions of grief and heartache as Teraoka shared the painful reality Japanese American incarcerees suffered in the camp.

The stories of the pilgrim's ancestors continued in the generational talk groups that took place at the College of Southern Idaho.

Seated in a circle, group three answered questions related to their personal testimonies regarding their ancestry.

A singular tissue box was passed around.

The air was quiet with raw emotion and sincere support as strangers connected with powerful personal stories.

Similarly to Yokota-Love's feelings of grief during the pilgrimage, Miyako Namba mourned the passing of her grandma, May Namba, one of the original founders of the first Minidoka Pilgrimage in 2003.

Namba grew up being involved in the Japanese American community with the influence of her grandma.

"A lot of us have been coming for about a decade and so it's fun to have these connections and relationships and grow them and build them," Namba told the Times-News. "It's such an emotional and intense weekend that you just kind of bond with them very deeply like you would, you know, a summer camp friend."

As I was speaking to Namba, I thought about the theme of the pilgrimage which was posed by Erin Shigaki, the co-chair of the 2023 Minidoka pilgrimage planning committee.

What kind of ancestors do we want to be?

"Someone that helped build community and whether that means here or at home," Namba answered. "But just respecting your elders. Our generation is so good at assuming that everybody is okay and kind of just letting them do their own thing."

Louis is going to be celebrating her 86 birthday on Pearl Harbor Day.

She creates oral history plays about the Japanese American experience living in New Mexico.

Throughout her years, she has gone to many pilgrimages throughout the United States and remains active in the Japanese American community.

"There is a certain amount of guilt and shame about being put in camp because I think there was more of a tendency to identify ourselves as victims," Louis said. "Now we are survivors and surviving means a lot more qualities: consistency, bravery, resilience, stoicism.

"So it's much more of a human approach and that's kind of approach that I hope we have with all people."