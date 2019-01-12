BOISE — High radon levels have been found in homes in every Idaho county. Nearly 40 percent of Idaho homes tested for the radioactive gas have higher-than-recommended levels.
Radon — odorless, tasteless and invisible — is the second-leading cause of lung cancer, behind smoking. The Environmental Protection Agency estimates that radon causes 21,000 deaths in the U.S. each year.
“Testing a home for radon is easy and inexpensive. Home radon levels are higher during winter months, which is why January is National Radon Action Month and a good time to test. If testing reveals that your home has high radon levels, you can take steps to remove the gas and protect you and your family,” Dr. Colby Adams, environmental health director for the Department of Health and Welfare’s Division of Public Health, said in a statement.
Radon is formed from natural deposits of uranium and radium in Idaho soils. The gas is drawn into homes and buildings through gaps and cracks in crawl spaces and foundations.
Testing requires ordering a test kit for $9.95, opening a package, placing a small measuring device in your home for several days, mailing it to a lab for processing and waiting for results.
To order a radon test kit, go to radonidaho.org. The cost of the test covers shipping, handling and test results. For more information, you can also call the Idaho CareLine at 211.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.