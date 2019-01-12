Try 1 month for 99¢

BOISE — High radon levels have been found in homes in every Idaho county. Nearly 40 percent of Idaho homes tested for the radioactive gas have higher-than-recommended levels.

Radon — odorless, tasteless and invisible — is the second-leading cause of lung cancer, behind smoking. The Environmental Protection Agency estimates that radon causes 21,000 deaths in the U.S. each year.

“Testing a home for radon is easy and inexpensive. Home radon levels are higher during winter months, which is why January is National Radon Action Month and a good time to test. If testing reveals that your home has high radon levels, you can take steps to remove the gas and protect you and your family,” Dr. Colby Adams, environmental health director for the Department of Health and Welfare’s Division of Public Health, said in a statement.

Radon is formed from natural deposits of uranium and radium in Idaho soils. The gas is drawn into homes and buildings through gaps and cracks in crawl spaces and foundations.

Testing requires ordering a test kit for $9.95, opening a package, placing a small measuring device in your home for several days, mailing it to a lab for processing and waiting for results.

To order a radon test kit, go to radonidaho.org. The cost of the test covers shipping, handling and test results. For more information, you can also call the Idaho CareLine at 211.

