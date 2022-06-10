 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Notice to the public of finding no significant impact for Family Health Services Corp.

  • 0
Family Health Services

Family Health Services in Rupert

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO

Grant to build

health clinic

in Shoshone

SHOSHONE — Family Health Services Corp. in Shoshone has applied for grant funding from the Health Resources and Services Administration. The applicant proposes to use grant funds to construct and operate a 9,800-square-foot medical clinic at South Beverly Street and Idaho Highway 24.

The new medical clinic will provide access to medical, dental, and behavioral health care services to the residents of Lincoln County, which is currently underserved. The applicant has submitted an Environmental Assessment that documents the impacts of the proposed action. This EA is incorporated by reference into this FONSI (Finding Of No Significant Impact).

In accordance with the National Environmental Policy Act, the Council on Environmental Quality regulations for implementing NEPA (40 CFR Parts 1500 through 1508) and the HHS General Administration Manual Part 30 Environmental Protection, HRSA has determined that the Shoshone construction proposed by Family Health Services Corp. will have no significant adverse impact on the quality of the human environment. As a result of this FONSI, an Environmental Impact Statement will not be prepared.

People are also reading…

The Health Resources and Services Administration of the Department of Health and Human Services provides discretionary grant and cooperative agreement awards to support health centers expand their capacity to provide primary and preventive health care services to medically underserved populations nationwide.

Additional project information is contained in the Environmental Assessment for this project, which is on file at 794 Eastland Drive, for public examination upon request between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. You may also email or call Mirela Avalos at mavalos@fhsid.org and 208-737-6707.

No further environmental review of this project is proposed prior to final approval from HRSA.

Any individual, group, or agency disagreeing with this determination or wishing to comment on these projects may submit written comments to Family Health Services Corporation, Attn: Mirela Avalos, Operations Manager at the above-referenced address.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The pandemic isn’t over, Idaho. This is what COVID looks like here, today

The pandemic isn’t over, Idaho. This is what COVID looks like here, today

The World Health Organization declared a pandemic on March 11, 2020. The coronavirus had spread to at least 114 countries by then, and — though nobody knew it at the time — was already in Idaho. That was 814 days ago, and the WHO has yet to declare the pandemic over. But daily life in Idaho and much of the U.S. has resumed a kind of pre-pandemic status quo. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shifted its focus away from trying to keep people from catching COVID-19, toward keeping hospitals from being crushed by the disease.

Watch Now: Related Video

Thousands of migrants wait for humanitarian visas from Mexico

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News