Notice to the public of finding no significant impact for Family Health Services Corp.

Grant to build

health clinic

in Shoshone

SHOSHONE — Family Health Services Corp. in Shoshone has applied for grant funding from the Health Resources and Services Administration. The applicant proposes to use grant funds to construct and operate a 9,800-square-foot medical clinic at South Beverly Street and Idaho Highway 24.

The new medical clinic will provide access to medical, dental, and behavioral health care services to the residents of Lincoln County, which is currently underserved. The applicant has submitted an Environmental Assessment that documents the impacts of the proposed action. This EA is incorporated by reference into this FONSI (Finding Of No Significant Impact).

In accordance with the National Environmental Policy Act, the Council on Environmental Quality regulations for implementing NEPA (40 CFR Parts 1500 through 1508) and the HHS General Administration Manual Part 30 Environmental Protection, HRSA has determined that the Shoshone construction proposed by Family Health Services Corp. will have no significant adverse impact on the quality of the human environment. As a result of this FONSI, an Environmental Impact Statement will not be prepared.

The Health Resources and Services Administration of the Department of Health and Human Services provides discretionary grant and cooperative agreement awards to support health centers expand their capacity to provide primary and preventive health care services to medically underserved populations nationwide.

Additional project information is contained in the Environmental Assessment for this project, which is on file at 794 Eastland Drive, for public examination upon request between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. You may also email or call Mirela Avalos at mavalos@fhsid.org and 208-737-6707.

No further environmental review of this project is proposed prior to final approval from HRSA.

Any individual, group, or agency disagreeing with this determination or wishing to comment on these projects may submit written comments to Family Health Services Corporation, Attn: Mirela Avalos, Operations Manager at the above-referenced address.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0