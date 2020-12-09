Noted Idaho historian, longtime Statesman columnist Arthur Hart, 99, dies in Boise home

A job teaching art at the Caldwell college brought the Harts to Idaho in 1948. From there, the Harts moved to New England, where he taught for several years before returning to Idaho and serving as the director of the Idaho State Historical Museum from 1969 until 1975. He became the director of the Idaho State Historical Society in 1975 and held that post until 1986.

Hart was an elegant figure, said Ochoa. He was the perfect host of Christmas parties for the museum staff. He and Dee would pass good wine and plates of canapes among their guests.

Hart played a part in the founding of many institutions that have become well-known local icons. After the Idaho State Penitentiary relocated in 1973, vacating what’s now the Old Penitentiary historic site, Hart campaigned to preserve the complex and make it into a public site, countering the desires of some legislators, he said in 2017, to demolish it.