Not to smoke: Insulation from hemp will soon be manufactured in Jerome County

JEROME — A startup business in southern Idaho that will use industrial hemp to create environmentally-friendly insulation is about to get rolling.

It also has an extra $500,000 in its pocket.

Hempitecture, based in Sun Valley, has announced its 33,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Jerome County is expected to be operations in January. It will be capable of producing millions of square feet of bio insulation each year, the company says.

Already, Hempitecture is gaining national attention. The company this month was named the recipient of a $500,000 award of the Grow-NY business competition in Syracuse, being chosen from almost 400 applicants. The competition, in its fourth year, focuses on enhancing the emerging food, beverage and agriculture hub in New York.

Accepting the award will require Hempitecture to make an “quantifiable, local impact” in central New York during a 12-month period, but CEO and founder Mattie Mead said Idaho will remain the company’s home base.

“We have planted our roots in Idaho,” a company news release said, adding that southern Idaho was selected in part due to its strategic location within 700 miles of the largest green-building markets including Los Angeles, San Francisco and Denver.

“Idaho also sits in a very interesting position in further developing the seed crop for industrial hemp,” the release said. The company's new facility is near the intersection of Interstate 84 and U.S. Highway 93.

To further assist funding, Hempitecture announced in February that it raised $5.7 million from 1,700 investors using the online crowdfunding platform Wefunder.

Idaho was the last state in the U.S. to legalize industrial hemp, in 2021. Having low concentrations of THC, industrial hemp isn’t to smoke, but can be a key component in construction, Mead said.

The company hopes Idaho farmers will soon be providing hemp to help meet the Jerome facility’s needs. Hempitecture partners with IND HEMP in Montana, but last year met with over 100 farmers from south-central Idaho to promote the benefits of growing industrial hemp as a rotational crop.

HempWool insulation, produced with a nonwoven fiber technology, is the company’s flagship product.

Industrial hemp provides a solid fiber to make insulation just as good or better than traditional fiberglass, and it’s safe to touch, sustainable, fireproof and mold resistant, said Mead. It also captures carbon dioxide.

Besides construction, other applications include production of shipping liners for meal delivery and pharmaceutical industries.

As part of the $500,000 award, Hempitecture will work closely with Cornell University’s College of Agriculture and Life Sciences to advance research on industrial hemp. The company also plans to build an East Coast manufacturing and distribution hub.