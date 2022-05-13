"Not really wet enough": Idaho water managers provide update

TWIN FALLS — Has the recent rain, snow and hail helped pull south-central Idaho out of a summer of drought?

The Idaho Water Supply Committee tried to answer that question during its meeting Thursday.

“It’s been wet, but it’s not really wet enough to pull us out of drought,” said David Hoekema, Idaho Department of Water Resources hydrologist.

Idaho had 91 days between January 8 to April 8 that Hoekema called “the great dry spell.” Although the state has seen a wet and cool April, the precipitation has not been enough to make up for the low snowpack.

“I would say overall we are going to see drought improve a little bit,” Hoekema said. “My hope is if we stay wet and cool we might see drought recovery by the end of summer, but that’s if we stay wet and cool, so don’t make too many bets on that one.”

Using a 40-year average, temperatures across the state were four to seven degrees below normal in April, said Daniel Tappa, a hydrologist with the Natural Resource Conservation Service Snow Survey. This helped to slow snowmelt and increase the snow water equivalent (SWE).

SWE refers to the amount of water in the snowpack if it was melted.

Regardless, Tappa said water managers have struggled with communicating that the improvements don’t paint the full picture.

“We largely missed the peak snowpack across the entire state,” Tappa said.

For example, even with the increases in snowpack and lack of melt in April, the Salmon Basin in central Idaho only reached 80% of the peak normal snowpack.

“Despite the welcome increases in snowpack and total precipitation since April 1, water supply will likely remain constrained this irrigation season,” the NRCS wrote in the May water supply outlook report.

Canal companies have changed start dates to ensure farmers have the water when it’s needed the most.

Big Wood Canal Co. Board of Directors announced they have delayed the release of water from Magic Reservoir to May 15. The decision was done in “an attempt to irrigate more during the heat of the growing season,” according to the companies website.

Twin Falls Canal Co. moved its start date back one week to April 25.

Water managers also discussed the weather forecast during the meeting.

Heading into the weekend, Twin Falls residents can expect 80-degree temperatures on Sunday, said Troy Lindquist, a hydrologist with the National Weather Service.

Following the weekend the eight to fourteen-day outlook leans towards normal precipitation and below normal temperatures, however, the summer outlook predicts the opposite.

Lindquist said the May, June, July outlook shows above-normal temperatures and below-normal precipitation.

