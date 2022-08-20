Not just about cars: Joe Mama's show underway this weekend

JEROME — There will be cars and lots of them. But that’s not all.

Around 400 cars are expected Saturday for Joe Mama’s Car Show in Jerome but show organizers want the focus to be more than the shined-up and chrome-laden vehicles.

“The whole idea is to make this a fun, family-friendly event,” show co-owner Carl McEntarffer said. “We don’t want people to just look at cars and leave after a few minutes.”

The event got underway Friday with a “show and shine” at Con Paulos Chevrolet followed by a rib-eating contest. Afterward, there was a burnout contest, with gift certificates going to the top three winners so they can purchase new tires.

At 10 a.m. Saturday, a remote control car demonstration takes place at the skate park. A pie eating contest starts at 11 a.m. Get ready for some noise at noon when the loudest muffler contest begins.

An awards presentation and winners’ parade at 2 p.m. concludes the activities.

Twenty-six trophies, some involving cash prizes, will be handed out, in a wide range of categories such as best project car, best paint and best engine. The top award — best in show — includes a $1,000 prize.

“We call it one of the best car shows in Idaho,” McEntarffer said, and car owners from surrounding states compete. A Model A Ford owner is expected to make the drive from Boise to show his car for the first time.

All kinds of vehicles will be at the show, including motorcycles. “We tell people if something has special meaning to them, they can enter it,” McEntarffer said. “If you have a horse-drawn carriage, bring it, but you can’t bring the horse.”

If someone is late to the show and arrives after 9 a.m., they can still enter but the vehicle won’t be included in the judging.

The show is named after founder Joe Skaug, who died last year.