TWIN FALLS — If you’re sick or injured, it will soon be easier to get into St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center’s Quick Care clinic.
The urgent care clinic — at the Twin Falls hospital campus on Pole Line Road West — is extending its hours, effective Sunday. The clinic will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week.
With the change, the clinic will be open an hour earlier in the mornings each day, three hours later on weeknights and six hours later on weekends.
Two or three providers — such as a physician, physician assistant or nurse practitioner — work at Quick Care at a time.
Quick Care opened in 2013. Since then, the demand for urgent care services has continued to grow and the area’s population has also expanded.
In fall 2018, St. Luke’s completed a remodel of its Quick Care clinic. The project — costing about $104,000 — included expanding the waiting room, adding a restroom accessible to patients as they wait, and adding exam rooms.
The clinic typically sees nearly 80 patients per day and is busiest in the evenings and right after it opens in the mornings.
For more information, call 208-814-8375.
