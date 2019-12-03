TWIN FALLS — The lights of loved ones who have been lost this year will be celebrated Thursday in a special way.
For the 10th year, Light up a Life will bring the community together to honor those who have died.
Instead of holding the event at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, however, this year the Herrett Center on the College of Southern Idaho campus will open its doors for the occasion.
The change of venue is meant to accommodate more participants, as well as bring the celebration more into the community, said Tracia Deal, spiritual care chaplain at St. Luke’s.
All those who are bereaved are welcome, Deal added.
Musicians from Crossways Ministries will provide music during the event. Chaplain Michael Werth of St. Luke’s will speak, and there will be a reading of the names of those who have died, she said.
“Those in attendance will be invited to write the name of their loved one on an ornament, which can be placed on a tree,” Deal said.
The heart-shaped ornaments will then be taken home.
A circle of healing and light will use the symbolism of light to lift up the loved ones, Deal said.
Healing and processing grief is central to the ceremony, she said.
Social workers, spiritual care providers and the whole St. Luke’s Hospice team will be present.
Information about dealing with grief and loss will be available.
“A lot of people can feel isolated during the holidays,” Deal said.
“We want them to know that they’re not alone,” Marie Sharp, volunteer coordinator for St. Luke’s Hospice, said.
Not all those to be remembered during Light up a Life will have been served by the hospice team.
“The hospital departments sent out invitations to those who had someone die this year,” Deal said.
“Everyone grieves in their own way,” Sharp said.
Light up a Life offers an opportunity to express that grief.
Another speaker at Light up a Life will be Arlen Blaylock, St. Luke’s chief operating officer and chief nursing officer.
“St. Luke’s hosts this event because people are valuable and their lives are memorable,” Blaylock said. “Honoring those who have gone before us is the right and noble thing to do.”
Aware that grief does not go away quickly, wallet cards will be handed out at the event with phone numbers for people to call if they need extra help during the holidays, Deal said.
Such information can be crucial for caregivers, who are suddenly facing not only the grief of losing a loved one but the uncertainty of what to do next in their lives, Sharp said.
That is especially probable for those who have lost a spouse.
“A big question for them is, ‘What do I do now?’” she said.
Refreshments will be served at the conclusion of the ceremony.
Light up a Life begins at 6 p.m. Thursday.
