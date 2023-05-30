Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Q: Not all schools are created equal when it comes to track. Which schools have asphalt tracks?

A: “These are the schools in the Magic Valley that I am aware that have tracks,” said Ty Jones, executive director for the Idaho High School Activities Association.

“Twin Falls, Canyon Ridge, Minico, Burley, Jerome, Wood River, Buhl, Kimberly, Filer, Wendell, Declo, Valley, Carey, ISDB, Oakley, Murtaugh, and Raft River.

“The tracks are generally rubberized pieces of material on top of an asphalt base. There aren’t any tracks that I’m aware of that are only asphalt and I cannot guarantee that this is a complete list of schools but it’s close.”

Middle and high schools in Twin Falls all have tracks available for track and field events. Eva Craner, spokesperson for the Twin Falls School District provided the following information:

Twin Falls High School—2022 rubberized track

Canyon Ridge High School—2012 rubberized track

O’Leary Middle School—late 90s—rubberized track (funded by community fundraising)

Robert Stuart Middle School—2017 asphalt track

South Hills Middle School—2021 asphalt track

“The middle school has a cinder track,” said Samuel Sharp of Jerome schools. “This was installed in the 2007-08 school year.”

“Jerome High School has a rubber track with asphalt underneath. It was resurfaced five years ago and the asphalt underneath is 15 to 20-years-old,” said Scott Burton, athletic director for Jerome High School.

“The base is asphalt, but the top is latex. It was installed in 2008,” said Zach Dong, athletic director for Kimberly High School.

“Buhl has an asphalt track. I don’t know when it was put in but it was a while ago,” said David Carson, Superintendent of Buhl School District.

Gooding Schools share the track at the Idaho School for the Deaf and Blind. Originally it was a dirt track, then a rubber track was installed around 1991. Accommodations for the blind/low vision athletes like a cable around the track mainly on the eighth lane will be added this summer said Kenny Anderson, who works at ISDB.

Hansen, Hagerman, and Lincoln County don’t have tracks.

Camas County schools have a dirt track.