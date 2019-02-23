NAMPA — Northwest Nazarene University Master of Counseling program will host a one-night face-to-face information meeting from 4 to 6 p.m. Feb. 28 in Taylor Building Room 248 on the College of Southern Idaho campus.
To RSVP, call Christy Gillam at 208-467-8853 or email Counselinginfo@nnu.edu.
In addition to its 90-acre campus in Caldwell, NNU offers programs online, in Idaho Falls and in cooperation with programs in 35 countries. Founded in 1913, the intentionally Christian university serves over 2,000 undergraduate and graduate students, more than 6,000 continuing education students and over 2,000 high school students through the concurrent credit program.
