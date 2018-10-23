Try 1 month for 99¢

TWIN FALLS — Northwest Nazarene University will host a face-to-face information night in Twin Falls for those interested in earning a master's of science in counseling.

The drop-in session will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday in room 195 of the Hepworth Building at the College of Southern Idaho, 315 Falls Ave., Twin Falls.

Dr. Dick Craig and Dr. Michael Pitts will be available to assist prospective students in learning more about this accredited program. Classes will delivered in the evening on the CSI campus. 

For more information, call 208-467-8383 or go to nnu.edu/gradcounseling.

