Try 3 months for $3
Road work sign
Elko Daily Free Press file

HAZELTON — The Idaho Transportation Department will begin work Monday on replacement of an eastbound bridge deck spanning the North Side Canal on Interstate 84, south of Hazelton at milepost 194.

Eastbound and westbound traffic on this portion of I-84 will be reduced to one lane throughout the work zone. The eastbound interstate on-ramp at exit 194 will also be closed for the duration of this project. Work is expected to be completed in June.

Drivers should expect reduced speeds throughout the work zone and watch for crews from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday. ITD and the Idaho State Police advise motorists to slow down and pay attention when driving in work zones where increased speeding fines and other penalties apply. Motorists are encouraged to plan ahead and dial 511 or visit 511.idaho.gov for information on the state highway or interstate systems.

The contractor on this project is Knife River of Boise.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments