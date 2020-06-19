North Carolina man hospitalized after kayaking through Pillar Falls

TWIN FALLS — A North Carolina man Friday afternoon survived a trip through Pillar Falls on the Snake River.
Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Lori Stewart said the man was kayaking with several friends. When the group got to Pillar Falls, most of them got out of their vessels and portaged around, but one man continued kayaking through the falls.
"We've had many drownings right there (at Pillar Falls)," Stewart said.
The man's kayak came out on the other side without him in it. The man later emerged from the falls and was spotted by a group aboard a pontoon boat, who reported he was face down in the water.
The group aboard the pontoon boat hauled the man aboard and called for emergency responders.
A nurse happened to be kayaking nearby. She made her way to the pontoon boat and administered CPR on the North Carolina man.
Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office marine deputies were already on a boat, in the water. They drove up to Pillar Falls to get the man before driving him downriver to Centennial Park. He was then taken to St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center by ground ambulance.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.