North Canyon Medical Center to open new clinic in Jerome this fall

JEROME — North Canyon Medical Center will open a new clinic at The Heritage Plaza Crossroads Point Business Center this fall.
The new clinic, 491 Heritage Dr., will fulfill a decade-long legacy to expand to Jerome, according to a press release issued by the hospital.
The clinic will provide health service including North Canyon Pediatrics with Dr. Ryan Turner joining the North Canyon family, radiology and x-ray, urgent care, laboratory, on-site lab draws and point-of-care testing, urology, general surgery and orthopedics.
“We are committed to adding additional locations, throughout the Magic Valley, to better serve our patients,” said North Canyon CEO J’Dee Adams. “Over the years, we have had a growing number of patients traveling to our main campus in Gooding, from across the Magic Valley, for healthcare services. Watching this growth, we began plans to bring our high-quality services closer to them. Last year we opened a family medicine clinic in Buhl, an orthopedic clinic in Twin Falls, and this fall we will open our clinic in Jerome. Our personalized approach to care has shaped our vision for the future and we want to be your first choice for healthcare.”
The Heritage Plaza building duplicates the original Jerome Northside Inn built in 1910 and torn down in 1968.
The plaza was available for development because of a recent purchase by investors A. Scott Jackson and Arlen B. Crouch.
“We are excited to have the North Canyon Jerome Clinic locating in this beautiful replica of the Northside Inn and bring more medical services to the Jerome area,” said Scott Jackson.
