North Canyon Medical Center to build Twin Falls clinic

TWIN FALLS — North Canyon Network of Care purchased four acres to build a medical clinic in Twin Falls.

Groundbreaking is scheduled for early next year at Eastland Drive and Pole Line Road.

In July 2019, North Canyon opened an orthopedic clinic in Twin Falls. The organization also has clinics in Buhl and Jerome, along with a medical center in Gooding.

“As space became limited, and growth continued, we started looking for land where we could construct a larger facility to grow our orthopedic clinic and bring additional healthcare services to the Twin Falls community," CEO J’Dee Adams said in a press release.

The building will be approximately 20,000-square-feet and provide a range of services including the following:

Orthopedics

Hand and Wrist

MRI/CT/X-ray

Family Medicine/ Pediatrics

Urology

Podiatry

Laboratory

Physical and Occupational Therapy

