BUHL — Seven years after local business leaders asked North Canyon Medical Center to open a clinic in town and many hurdles later, that vision finally became a reality.
Gooding-based North Canyon Medical Center held an open house and ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday for its new Buhl clinic on U.S. Highway 30 next to the Buhl Chamber of Commerce. The event was followed by lunch and tours.
Buhl Mayor Tom McCauley was among a group of residents that met years ago to talk about what the community needed. At the top of the list: medical services.
“This is a really exciting day for Buhl,” he told ceremony attendees, adding the new clinic is “really awesome” for the community.
The approximately 6,000-square-foot clinic opened to patients Jan. 7. Before that, patients were being seen out of a temporary clinic on site since September while the facility was under construction.
The clinic has been packed over the last couple of weeks, North Canyon spokeswoman Shellie Amundson told the Times-News Friday. Before the clinic opened, some Buhl residents were leaving town because they couldn’t get an appointment with an in-town medical provider in a timely manner, she said, adding Buhl was “completely underserved.”
North Canyon’s clinic includes family medicine, specialists in orthopedic surgery and general surgery, radiology and lab services. Patients who are undergoing surgery at North Canyon’s Gooding hospital can have their preoperative and postoperative appointments in Buhl.
Crews are still putting finishing touches on the new clinic. Radiology equipment is being installed and will be up and running next week, Amundson said.
Longtime Buhl physician Dr. Dana Nofziger joined North Canyon’s staff and is now seeing patients at the Buhl clinic. He’s joined at the clinic by a couple of other providers.
North Canyon isn’t the only clinic opening in Buhl. St. Luke’s also has a new Buhl clinic to replace its existing family practice facility in town, and an open house is slated for Jan. 30.
In May, Gooding County residents voted overwhelmingly — with 87 percent support — to dissolve North Canyon’s hospital taxing district and allow it to become a nonprofit. The hospital had already cut tax revenue out of its operating budget in July 2017.
The change means North Canyon — an 18-bed critical access hospital that’s independent and locally controlled by a board of directors — can now expand outside its primary Gooding County service area.
After conducting a feasibility study, results showed expansion was a difficult proposition, CEO Tim Powers told the Times-News in summer 2018, but the board felt it was the right avenue economically to support the hospital.
North Canyon also plans to open a primary care and orthopedics clinic this spring on Eastland Drive in northeast Twin Falls — the hospital’s first offering in Twin Falls.
About 100 people gathered Friday outside the Buhl clinic for the ribbon cutting. A lot of hard work went into the project, North Canyon board chairwoman Lucy Osborne told the crowd. “It’s very humbling to see.”
North Canyon wants to ensure patients can stay close to home, Osborne said, without compromising on the quality of care.
Buhl resident Pat Hamilton — a vice president at Farmers Bank and a North Canyon board member — said he was part of the community group years ago that looked at needs in Buhl. He first met with North Canyon leaders in February 2012.
The hospital’s board of trustees went through a lot of turmoil and a long journey — including dissolving the hospital’s taxing district — in order to make expansion possible, Hamilton said.
North Canyon overcame significant hurdles to open the Buhl clinic, Powers told the crowd.
“Boy, I tell you, this is a joyous day.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.