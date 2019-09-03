GOODING — North Canyon Medical Center announced a new chief executive officer on Tuesday.
Tim Powers, who has spent nearly 10 years at the hospital, will be transitioning out of his role as CEO this fall, according to a statement from hospital spokeswoman Shellie Amundson.
J’Dee Adams, who presently serves as chief operating officer for North Canyon Medical Center, will assume the duties of CEO.
“The atmosphere, environment, and enthusiasm that our employees, our community, our board, and our providers have about our hospital and what we’re doing is extraordinary,” Powers said in a press release. “I feel blessed to have been such an integral part of this transformation.”
Employees of North Canyon Medical Center were notified of the change in May, Amundson said, adding the transition is set to take place Nov. 1.
