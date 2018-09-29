TWIN FALLS — A nonprofit is moving forward with trying to secure funding for a $10 million overhaul of its Twin Falls migrant and seasonal farmworker housing complex, the group announced Thursday.
El Milagro Housing Project is owned by Caldwell-based Community Council of Idaho. It wants to replace aging housing and build a professional business park on its approximately 40-acre property on Washington Street South.
The goal is to create a community gathering space and affordable housing in south Twin Falls, which is quickly growing, CC Idaho said in a statement.
This summer, the Twin Falls City Council approved a zoning change for El Milagro to make way for the project.
“These renovations have been a long time coming,” CC Idaho housing compliance specialist Merissa Douglas said in a statement. “We will have to do a lot of rebuilding, therefore the idea of adding new features that will benefit the community was an easy decision.”
CC Idaho plans to submit an application for the federal Low-Income Housing Tax Credit, plus seek grants and private donations.
“Each phase will be completed as funding is obtained,” according to the statement. “Depending on funding, this project may take up to 20 years to complete.”
The four-phase project at El Milagro includes three phases of building new units, with 60 units per phase. El Milagro now has 91 units.
Phase three will focus on building a community gathering space to house youth programs, health clinics, dental services, computer labs and recreational areas, according to CC Idaho.
El Milagro formerly housed Japanese farmworkers interned at the Minidoka Relocation Center during World War II.
Community Council bought El Milagro in 1988. In addition to housing, the site includes Community Council services and Felipe Cabral Migrant Seasonal Head Start.
El Milagro is among a few Community Council migrant and seasonal housing projects in the Magic Valley. Others are the Colonia De Colores Apartments in Twin Falls and Project Hope in Heyburn.
CC Idaho is working with Friends of Minidoka to figure out ways to preserve historic buildings on site. Options could include moving buildings or preserving them on site, but that would require funding for upkeep.
