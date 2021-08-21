Nonprofit gets grazing lease to protect 624 acres

STANLEY — The Western Watersheds Project won the Champion Creek grazing lease at a state land auction this week in Jerome.

The nonprofit was the highest bidder for the lease in the Sawtooth Valley, approximately 10 to 15 miles south of Stanley.

Champion Creek and Fourth of July Creek meander across the allotment and contain Endangered Species Act listed fish, Idaho Western Watersheds Project director Patrick Kelly said. Snake River steelhead and bull trout are both listed as threatened. The two creeks have been listed as critical habitat for the fish by the U.S. Forest Service.

“That’s the primary conservation win here, as far as we’re concerned, is keeping grazing off of those streambanks, letting the grass grow back, the banks re-stabilize, reduce sedimentation and just give those fish a chance at continuing because they are struggling right now,” Kelly said.

The Western Watersheds Project was founded in 1993 with a primary focus on ending destructive grazing on public lands for the benefit of wildlife and restoring habitat. Kelly said the keyword is “destructive”; the project doesn’t want to end all grazing.

The 624 acres in the Sawtooth Valley have previously been used for sheep grazing. The lease lasts for the next 20 years.

“I think this is a win for Idahoans. A lot of people care about that area. The Sawtooth National Recreation Area is a beautiful place, as I am sure most Idahoans would agree with,” Kelly said.

