Non-injury crash closed I-84 east for 2 hours

Idaho State Police said Jeronimo Perez Gutierrez, 32, of Toppenish, Washington, was eastbound on I-84 in a 2008 Dodge Caravan. Perez Gutierrez failed to slow for merging traffic in the single-lane construction zone and struck the rear of a 2019 Ford Edge, driven by Chad Lyons, 69, of Meridian. Perez Gutierrez also struck a 2016 Trinity semi-trailer being pulled by a 2020 Peterbilt semi-truck, driven by John Hanna, 59, of Jerome. All occupants were wearing seatbelts.