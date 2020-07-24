Non-injury crash closed I-84 east for 2 hours
0 comments
breaking

Non-injury crash closed I-84 east for 2 hours

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Idaho State Police stock

Idaho State Police

 FILE PHOTO, TIMES-NEWS

HAZELTON — A non-injury crash closed Interstate 84 eastbound for two hours Friday afternoon near Hazelton

Idaho State Police said Jeronimo Perez Gutierrez, 32, of Toppenish, Washington, was eastbound on I-84 in a 2008 Dodge Caravan. Perez Gutierrez failed to slow for merging traffic in the single-lane construction zone and struck the rear of a 2019 Ford Edge, driven by Chad Lyons, 69, of Meridian. Perez Gutierrez also struck a 2016 Trinity semi-trailer being pulled by a 2020 Peterbilt semi-truck, driven by John Hanna, 59, of Jerome. All occupants were wearing seatbelts.

0 comments
2
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: CSI Pres. Fox talks career

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News