No, the city has never sold off all its snow plows

TWIN FALLS — No, the city did not sell off all its snow plows.

For more than 30 years, a rumor has circulated that the city sold all of its snow plows, and that's why streets don't get plowed.

Streets Superintendent Mark Thomson said he gets asked about the urban legend each winter as soon as the snow flies.

"I hear it from my wife every year. 'Why did you guys do that?'" Thomson said.

"We have never sold any piece of equipment to any other entity," Thomson said. " I don't know where (the rumor) ever came from."

Back in 2007, then-City Manager Tom Courtney told the Times-News that there was no truth to the legend.

"We have absolutely never sold any snowplows to anyone," Courtney told the Times-News in 2007.

But like any good urban legend, this one continues to persist into the social media era and beyond.

Thomson said that one streets department employee who retired after 43 years remembers when there was no snow equipment the 1970s. Back then, he said, streets were sanded with a pickup truck loaded with gravel and a shovel.

Since then, the streets department has only added equipment but never downsized.

Some streets will see plows, many will not

In a poll, only 35% of citizens surveyed said they were satisfied with the city's snow plowing.

The city doesn't plow residential roads, and there are a few reasons for that.

City spokesperson Josh Palmer said that on the rare occasion where the city has plowed neighborhood streets, they get a different kind of complaint.

"During the snow storm we had where we did (plow residential streets) the calls we received switched to "I'm blocked in and can't get out."

Currently, the snow-removal fleet includes six truck-mounted plows, two plows that go on the front of graders, a plow for a loader, and a plow for a skid steer.

Earlier this month, the Twin Falls City Council approved a streets department request to replace a 1999 Freightliner snow plow and salt truck.

A year ago, $190,000 was budgeted for the new truck. The cost now has increased 30%.

On Jan. 3, Thomson asked the council to approve spending more than $230,000 for an International combination snow plow and salt truck.

"We probably won't take delivery of this truck until May of 2024," Thomson told City Council at that meeting.

In December 2021, the department received approval to purchase a 2023 International truck with a snow plow package for just under $165,000 after trade-in. That equipment has not yet been delivered to the city, as delays and build times have slowed everything down.

To adjust for the increased cost, Thomson said the department has opted not to purchase a new skid steer that was been budgeted, freeing up about $59,000 to offset the cost of the new plow truck.

The department will trade in its Freightliner plow truck that has seen 24 years of service toward the cost of the new plow.