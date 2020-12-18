No room at the shelter: Valley House homeless housing full, nonprofit looks for help

TWIN FALLS — The Valley House, which provides a community funded homeless shelter and transitional house along with financial emergency assistance and food, has seen a 20-30 percent uptick in people coming to in for help in the past four months.
“The need is definitely greater this year,” Valley House Assistant Director Kim Spiers said. “We are seeing more people who are living paycheck to paycheck and when they get quarantined or sick and they lose that check for two or three weeks, it puts them out.”
Spiers took over as assistant director in August and her husband, John Spiers, was hired by the board of directors in October as executive director after former executive director Sharon Breshears retired.
“It’s heartbreaking,” she said about the many people who are struggling across the Magic Valley.
At the shelter there are 15 beds for women, which are in shared rooms, and three beds for men, which are in a single room. It also has 12 family units and a transitional living program.
The housing is completely full, Spiers said, but they expect to break ground on a new 15 unit complex at the end of February or early March.
The project will cost $1 million and the organization still needs to raise $500,000. They are looking for monetary donations along with construction, carpentry, flooring or other specialty partners to help.
How the new building will be used has not been finalized yet, but they hope to use some of it to house single men.
“We are trying to find what will be best for the community,” Spiers said.
The nonprofit has seen an increase in senior citizen men needing assistance.
“Those are the ones that really get to me,” Spiers said. “There is no place in Twin Falls for them.”
Valley House also accepts donations of frozen, fresh food or pantry items.
The food pantry’s “bag day” is on Wednesdays, but people in crisis are not turned away at other times, Spiers said.
On average, the private nonprofit group helps 6,000 people a year, which includes those needing help with housing, food or emergency services like gas, a bus ticket, motel, clothing or food. Demand in all areas has increased during the COVID-19 pandemic. Valley House does not receive any state or federal funding, Spiers said.
“Our motel expenses are through the roof,” she said.
Valley House Facilities Coordinator Margarita Garayoa said because the available housing is full, sometimes they place people at motels, but even the motels are at times reaching capacity.
Garayoa said the increase in workload for Valley House staff has taken a toll.
“I’ve never been this tired before,” she said. “Everyone has to do more.”
But the job, she said, is very rewarding and she likes to see people succeed.
“We become like family and I like to watch them grow,” she said. “It is heartbreaking sometimes though, especially when there are babies and kids here. Often teens feel embarrassed; it’s really hard for them,” Garayoa said.
One bright spot, Spiers said, is that all of the residents staying at Valley House were adopted for Christmas this year by community members.
“The generosity of the community was just overwhelming,” she said.
At the first of the year, Valley House will implement a volunteer sheet, where people can sign up to regularly come and help out, Spiers said.
Anyone who wants to donate to Valley House can call 208-734-7736. Potential construction partners should ask for John Spiers.
