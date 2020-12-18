No room at the shelter: Valley House homeless housing full, nonprofit looks for help

TWIN FALLS — The Valley House, which provides a community funded homeless shelter and transitional house along with financial emergency assistance and food, has seen a 20-30 percent uptick in people coming to in for help in the past four months.

“The need is definitely greater this year,” Valley House Assistant Director Kim Spiers said. “We are seeing more people who are living paycheck to paycheck and when they get quarantined or sick and they lose that check for two or three weeks, it puts them out.”

Spiers took over as assistant director in August and her husband, John Spiers, was hired by the board of directors in October as executive director after former executive director Sharon Breshears retired.

“It’s heartbreaking,” she said about the many people who are struggling across the Magic Valley.

At the shelter there are 15 beds for women, which are in shared rooms, and three beds for men, which are in a single room. It also has 12 family units and a transitional living program.

The housing is completely full, Spiers said, but they expect to break ground on a new 15 unit complex at the end of February or early March.