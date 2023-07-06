Q: Is there a roadkill removal service?
A: “For wildlife that have been killed on the roadside, either the county highway department or the Idaho Department of Fish and Game are authorized to remove the carcass,” said Dr. Scott Leibsle, state veterinarian with the Idaho State Department of Agriculture. “For anything other than wildlife (dogs, cats, livestock), the county highway department would be responsible.”
Kenney Spencer of the Twin Falls Highway District, however, said there is no roadkill service in his area.
"As far as we know here at IDFG there is not a removal service that picks up roadkill," Idaho Fish and Game said. Both the Idaho Transportation Department and Fish and Game remove roadkill when it's a safety hazard on roads.
Darling International Inc., an approved rendering facility in Idaho, did not respond to the Times-News' request for comment.
People are also reading…
Have a question? Just ask and we’ll find an answer for you. Email your question to Kimberly Williams-Brackett at timesnewscuriousmind@gmail.com with “Curious Mind” in the subject line.