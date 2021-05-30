No paper Monday for Memorial Day

As we remember those who paid the ultimate price for our freedom and to allow our news staff, printing folks and carriers to have a holiday with their families, the Times-News will not print and deliver a paper on Monday for Memorial Day.

A special e-edition of the paper will be available online. Just like the daily e-edition, it’s included in any membership; just go to Magicvalley.com and click on the e-edition in the top left corner of the page on desktop or under the three-line menu on mobile. If you’re not a member, there is a special deal for Memorial Day: Join for just $3 for your first three months at Magicvalley.com/members/join.