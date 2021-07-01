 Skip to main content
No one injured in small plane crash in Twin Falls County
Twin Falls County Sheriff

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

TWIN FALLS — Twin Falls County Deputies responded to a report of a small plane crash on U.S. 93 near mile marker 33 Wednesday night at 9:30 p.m.

The pilot, 49-year-old Marc Williams, of Fallon, Nevada, told deputies he was performing tests before his flight home and was conducting a landing pass when he lost power to the plane. Williams said the wheels of the plane got caught in the tall grass of a field and that it flipped him upside down and that is where he landed. Williams reported that he was alone in the plane.

No additional information was released.

