No one injured in 2-vehicle crash Sunday on I-84 between Twin Falls and Burley
Idaho State Police stock

Idaho State Police

 FILE PHOTO, TIMES-NEWS

HAZELTON — A two-vehicle crash reduced westbound traffic on Interstate 84 to one lane for several hours Sunday between Burley and Twin Falls, Idaho State Police said.

Catalin Cioinac, 22, of Riverside, California, was stopped on the side of the interstate near the Ridgeway Road Exit 194, attempting to change a tire on his semi-truck, an ISP statement said.

At 2:37 p.m., Casey Wilson, 27, of Jerome was westbound on I-84 in a 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix. Wilson drove off the road and struck Cioinac's truck.

Neither driver was wearing a seat belt, ISP said, and neither was taken to a hospital.

