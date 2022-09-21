No new information on Hazelton shooting

HAZELTON — The Jerome County Sheriff's Office hasn't released information into a Tuesday afternoon pursuit that ended in an officer-involved shooting in Hazelton.

The sheriff's department didn't return phone calls Wednesday.

The pursuit began in Eden at about 2:14 p.m. and ended when the vehicle pulled into a driveway of a Hazelton residence, where shots were fired, Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Lori Stewart said in a written statement.

The Critical Incident Task Force responded to the scene near Valley Road and Idaho Highway 25 in Hazelton. The task force includes all area law enforcement agencies and is deployed during officer-involved shootings or other incidents involving officers.

The Twin Falls Sheriff's Office is the lead agency in the task force investigating the events that occurred after the pursuit, Stewart said. The Jerome County Sheriff's Office is investing the pursuit.

Stewart declined comment on whether anyone was injured.

Stewart confirmed that a Twin Falls Police Department bomb squad responded to the scene.