No more Thursday's: Discount store to close

TWIN FALLS — Shoppers grabbed their last armfuls of clothing, food items and cleaning supplies Thursday at a favorite discount store, appropriately named Thursdays.

“This store was loved by a lot of people,” owner Kevin Johansen said of the business, hidden at the end of Third Street West near the railroad tracks.

The building has been sold and the store will be forced to close. Johansen has been in liquidation mode for the past several weeks, discounting his merchandise.

“We aren’t closing voluntarily,” he said. “The new owner has other plans.” Johansen was unsure about the store’s last day; there is a chance the business will be open next week. He is checking into the possibility of relocating the store.

The building is primitive, the floors uneven. It had a dirt parking lot. It was open just two days a week.

But maybe that bit of old-timey charm was what made Thursdays popular.

“It was fun because it was a different kind of store,” customer Emmalee Lawlor said.

Another customer, Don Brown, said the prices weren’t bad either.

It is a quaint store, selling mostly customer returns and closeouts. Customers never know what they will find there, from “Dr. Real” soda, to crutches, to a giant pair of coveralls. Racks of clothing cover much of the floor space.

Johansen bought the business three years ago, with his wife, Tina. The pandemic hit, which caused sales to decline. Tina, who Johansen described as “the heart and soul of the business,” had the venture rolling again when they heard of the fate of the building.

There is a chance, Kevin said, that they will relocate, but they haven’t found a suitable retail space.

The business has done well for itself, especially considering it was started on a business plan based in fiction, said founder Gus Bowman, who opened the store in the late 1990s and ran it for 10 years when he had an opportunity to sell customer returns from a big box store.

“We heard about a business in Portland that was open one day a week,” he said. He decided to follow that business plan because it would fit into his busy schedule.

As it turned out, there was no store in Portland that fit the description of the story he heard.

“We based our whole business plan on something that wasn’t true,” Bowman said. The store later started to open on Saturdays in addition to Thursdays.

A semi-load of bb guns put Thursdays on the map in its early years. Bowman said he acquired the guns a short time after he opened the store and customers flocked to the location to make purchases.

Customers still often got lost trying to find the store. Bowman said it was common for the chamber of commerce or the gas station employees down the street to field questions as to where to find it.

“It’s almost impossible to find that store,” he said.