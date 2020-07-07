No more grazing: Rancher permanently retires 88,000 acres of permits

“The habitat for wildlife and native fish will become much better,” said Marvel, who founded Western Watersheds Project and fiercely opposes grazing on public lands. “We won’t have the impacts of domestic sheep anymore.”

Bean said there are a few reasons for retiring the Forest Service permits, in addition to protecting sensitive lands.

For one, Simpson’s 2015 legislation established a clear method for retiring the permits and it made clear federal agencies’ obligation to honor retirements. Plus, Lava Lake had been understocking the allotments and it had become somewhat difficult to keep as many sheep on the land as the Forest Service required.

On top of that, there was a possibility the permits could have gone away at some point in the future, Bean said. In 2010, the Forest Service issued a decision for the Payette National Forest (northwest of Lava Lake’s allotments) which reduced domestic sheep grazing and cancelled some permits in order to protect bighorn sheep. When domestic sheep interact with bighorns they often pass on diseases, like pneumonia, which can devastate wild herds.