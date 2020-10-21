No mask mandate: Public health board goes against doctors' pleas

TWIN FALLS — Magic Valley health care leaders told the South Central Public Health District Board a grim story Wednesday.
Hospitals throughout the area are either running out of space for COVID-19 patients or are already full and sending patients elsewhere. Nurses and doctors are catching COVID-19 in droves, leaving hospitals short-staffed and exhausting the health care workers who can still work.
And as bad as the situation is now, hospitalizations are likely to increase in the coming weeks, said Dr. Joshua Kern, vice president of medical affairs for St. Luke’s Magic Valley facilities.
Local medical professionals pleaded with the health district to impose a mask mandate to slow the spread of the virus.
“I want to be very clear: Punting those decisions is saying we’re willing to put that burden on the shoulders of our front line staff,” said Mike Fenello, vice president of population health for St. Luke’s Magic Valley facilities. “Will you please help those on the front lines? They need you to help. So please help.”
The board voted to not help.
Instead, the nine-member group voted 5-4 against a mask mandate.
Tracy Haskin, Minidoka County’s representative, spoke strongly in favor of a mandate before the board shot the proposal down.
“Are we just trying to keep people happy or are we trying to save lives?” Haskin said. “We need to do something. We have authority and we’re sitting on our hands doing nothing.”
The board did vote (6-3) to write a letter to Gov. Brad Little, asking him to impose statewide masking requirements, something he has said local boards should do since he will not. On top of that, the board voted (5-4) to restrict in-person, indoor gatherings to 50 people or less, with exceptions for grocery stores, schools, religious institutions, polling places and non-profits.
The situation
The Magic Valley is experiencing a spike in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations that makes late-July’s surge look tiny — and even back in July health care leaders pleaded for government leaders to impose mask mandates.
Last week the Magic Valley had 1,114 COVID-19 cases. To put that in context: Before the last week of September, the region had never even had 400 cases in a week.
The number of infections has skyrocketed week after week after week for the last month. The eight-county region set a new record with 553 cases during the last week of September and has topped that every week since.
As more and more people get sick here, hospitals are struggling mightily.
Leaders from North Canyon Medical Center in Gooding, Minidoka Memorial Hospital, Cassia Regional Hospital and St. Luke’s Magic Valley Health Center all painted alarming pictures of their current situations.
Positivity rates — the number of people testing positive for COVID-19 — are high, running from 20% to as high as 40% in Mini-Cassia. South Central Public Health Director Melody Bowyer called the figures “alarming.”
The sheer volume of people getting sick is overwhelming some facilities. Some Magic Valley hospitals are struggling to find beds for COVID-19 patients.
Kern said that at the Twin Falls hospital, the problem isn’t so much the number of beds available — although the Magic Valley currently has just under 40 COVID-19 patients, which is a full 25% of the hospital’s admissions. The problem, he said, is staffing.
Nurses and doctors keep catching COVID-19. The Cassia County hospital has 19 caregivers out sick with the virus. The Minidoka County hospital is down 24 people.
Beyond the health risks for caregivers, the COVID-19 infections among staff are creating critical operations issues.
Support Local Journalism
Kern said the Twin Falls hospital is short four to 15 nurses every shift and scrambling for staff. They’ve borrowed nurses from the Boise hospital. They’re giving hazard pay, calling people in for extra shifts, asking employees to work overtime. And staff who aren’t sick throughout the Magic Valley are being run ragged.
“We can’t treat them like they can just keep doing this,” Fenello said.
A hospital can’t run without people to take care of patients.
“We’re getting to this point where we’re not sure where all the patients are going to go because we’re not going to have staff to take care of them,” Kern said, noting that the hospital has been diverting some patients to Boise because there aren’t enough health care workers here.
It's not just the hospital struggling. The South Central Public Health District can't keep up with contact tracing anymore, since there are so many cases. Logan Hudson, the district's public health program administrator, said he needs to triple the size of his existing staff in order to keep up.
Kern said it’s time to sound the alarm.
“We are not about to turn the corner on this,” he said. “It’s going to continue.”
Deep division and mixed messages
Several public health district board members — especially the ones with medical backgrounds — spoke strongly in favor of a mask mandate. Blaine County’s Angenie McCleary — a county commissioner with experience in health and human services, Camas County’s Pamela Jones — a nurse, Minidoka County’s Tracy Haskin, and the board’s medical consultant, Dr. Keith Davis, all spoke strongly in favor of mandatory masking.
The three most vocal opponents to a mask mandate and COVID-19 restrictions were Twin Falls County’s representative, Commissioner Brent Reinke; Cassia County’s representative, Commissioner Bob Kunau and Lincoln County’s representative, commissioner Roy Hubert. All three voted against each of the proposed protective measures.
Jerome County representative and board chair Linda Montgomery and Gooding County representative Helen Edwards were less predictable, siding against a mask mandate if it were to be opposed by the health district, but in favor of writing a letter to Gov. Brad Little urging him to impose a statewide mandate. Edwards voted in favor of reducing gathering sizes, while Montgomery voted against the proposal.
There was little common ground between the pro-mandate and anti-mandate factions.
Reinke consistently said he was against a mandate because it couldn’t be enforced. McClearly noted that in Blaine County — which imposed a mask mandate months ago — enforcement hasn’t been a problem at all. There haven’t been any fines, she said. If someone refuses to wear a mask a law officer simply educates the individual on the importance of mask wearing.
Reinke, who is currently up for re-election as county commissioner, also said he’s in favor of allowing individuals to make their own decisions regarding masks. Back in July, when the board also voted against a mandate, Reinke said that he strongly encouraged people to wear masks and that everyone should unless they can’t for some specific reason.
However, just a week later, Reinke and Twin Falls County commissioners Don Hall and Jack Johnson appeared at a public meeting in Murtaugh where they neither wore masks nor practiced social distancing and repeatedly shook hands with members of the public. The commissioners have not been wearing masks or practicing social distancing at some of their meetings, either.
On Tuesday, the Twin Falls County Commission issued a brief press release asking residents to wash their hands, wear a mask and practice social distancing. But the commissioners have never made a strong public push to encourage mask wearing.
Reinke said he thinks that rather than imposing a mandate, a greater emphasis should be placed on education. He blamed himself, saying that educating the public hasn’t been one of his priorities.
Multiple board members said that education isn’t the problem. South Central Public Health District spokeswoman Brianna Bodily said that “the people who are not willing to listen have moved on.”
Haskin phrased it more bluntly.
“There’s not one person on Earth right now that hasn’t heard that wearing a mask helps curtail the virus,” she said.
Lincoln County Commissioner Roy Hubert — who voted against all three proposals — said that some people can’t wear masks. For instance, agricultural workers simply can’t, he said. He also said that wearing a mask decreases oxygen intake, a statement that both Davis and Kern said is not backed up by scientific evidence. Kern said that anyone can wear a mask, even during periods of heavy exertion.
Haskin said she thinks the health board should pay attention to what local doctors are saying.
"I really think as a board we need to listen to professional advice," she said. "I think we just need to quit talking about it and do something."
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.