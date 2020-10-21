No mask mandate: Public health board goes against doctors' pleas

“Are we just trying to keep people happy or are we trying to save lives?” Haskin said. “We need to do something. We have authority and we’re sitting on our hands doing nothing.”

The board did vote (6-3) to write a letter to Gov. Brad Little, asking him to impose statewide masking requirements, something he has said local boards should do since he will not. On top of that, the board voted (5-4) to restrict in-person, indoor gatherings to 50 people or less, with exceptions for grocery stores, schools, religious institutions, polling places and non-profits.

The situation

The Magic Valley is experiencing a spike in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations that makes late-July’s surge look tiny — and even back in July health care leaders pleaded for government leaders to impose mask mandates.

Last week the Magic Valley had 1,114 COVID-19 cases. To put that in context: Before the last week of September, the region had never even had 400 cases in a week.

The number of infections has skyrocketed week after week after week for the last month. The eight-county region set a new record with 553 cases during the last week of September and has topped that every week since.