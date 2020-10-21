No mask mandate: Public health board goes against doctors' pleas

However, just a week later, Reinke and Twin Falls County commissioners Don Hall and Jack Johnson appeared at a public meeting in Murtaugh where they neither wore masks nor practiced social distancing and repeatedly shook hands with members of the public. The commissioners have not been wearing masks or practicing social distancing at some of their meetings, either.

On Tuesday, the Twin Falls County Commission issued a brief press release asking residents to wash their hands, wear a mask and practice social distancing. But the commissioners have never made a strong public push to encourage mask wearing.

Reinke said he thinks that rather than imposing a mandate, a greater emphasis should be placed on education. He blamed himself, saying that educating the public hasn’t been one of his priorities.

Multiple board members said that education isn’t the problem. South Central Public Health District spokeswoman Brianna Bodily said that “the people who are not willing to listen have moved on.”

Haskin phrased it more bluntly.

“There’s not one person on Earth right now that hasn’t heard that wearing a mask helps curtail the virus,” she said.