The director of the Idaho Department of Water Resources has found that senior Snake River water users will not be injured by junior groundwater pumping at the mid-season point of the 2023 irrigation season, and thus, no curtailment of junior water users will need to occur, officials say.

IDWR officials, however, could find injury later this season.

The decision comes after implementing changes to the current methodology order and reevaluating current water supply conditions in the Upper Snake River Basin.

IDWR Director Gary Spackman issued two decisions April 21 regarding the longstanding Surface Water Coalition delivery call: The first decision amended the method used to calculate injury, known as methodology order, to Snake River senior surface water users.

The second decision applied the updated methodology information for hydrologic and climate conditions for this year, and determined that a 75,200 acre-foot shortfall would occur to the senior priority surface water users’ water supplies in the 2023 irrigation season.

Approximately 900 groundwater rights junior to December 30, 1953, not protected by an approved mitigation plan, could be subject to curtailment as this irrigation season develops, Spackman said. Because of the changes to the methodology used by IDWR to calculate impacts, he put his decisions on hold until hearings were held June 6 to 10 to get feedback from the affected users.

Following the June hearings, Spackman on Wednesday issued three decisions. The first, the Sixth Final Methodology order, implemented changes to the methods used to calculate impacts, based on evidence provided at the hearing.

The second decision applied the revised methodology to the mid-season hydrologic and climate conditions. The As-Applied order found there was no injury to any of the seven members of the Surface Water Coalition. He found there would be no water demand shortfall for any of them, based on the mid-summer water supplies and crop demand.

He also issued a third decision responding to many of the legal arguments raised by junior groundwater users at the June 6 hearing. All three decisions are appealable to the courts.

Following the water users’ conjunctive administration delivery call, filed in 2008, IDWR calculates the injury to senior water users each year based on the latest water supply information available.

The Methodology Order is the court-approved process IDWR uses to evaluate water supply conditions, aquifer conditions and irrigation demand. From that calculation, IDWR determines the impacts, or injury, to senior surface water users by junior groundwater users pumping from the ESPA.

The department must periodically update the methodology used to account for long-term changes in climate, hydrologic conditions, and farming practices.

“The Department must periodically update the numerous factors involved in our Methodology Order calculations to ensure it adequately protects the senior water users,” Mat Weaver, IDWR deputy director, said in a department release.

Under Idaho water law, surface water users with senior water rights have priority over water users with junior rights on the Snake River and ESPA.

The rule of law is “first in time, first in right.” On the Snake River, IDWR manages both surface and groundwater resources together as one whole — “conjunctively” — in calculating impacts each year.

Despite the director’s latest finding, junior water users should continue to participate in and implement groundwater mitigation plans related to the ESPA surface water delivery call, officials say. That’s because IDWR continues to apply the methodology to evaluate the injury to senior surface water users for the duration of the irrigation season.