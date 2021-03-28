No injuries reported in Amalgamated Sugar fire

TWIN FALLS — Firefighters worked through the night Saturday and continued to work Sunday to extinguish a fire at Amalgamated Sugar.

Rock Creek fire was the last on the scene at 8:30 a.m. Sunday, but an excavator and two loaders worked through the day to remove the sugar factory warehouse’s contents to help completely extinguish the fire.

Twin Falls fire crews are standing by to put out any remaining fires found and continue to ventilate the building’s roof to get remaining smoke out, a Facebook post by the Twin Falls Fire Department said.

The department estimated the fire would be totally out Sunday afternoon.

No injuries have been reported, and the cause of the fire was still unknown Sunday evening.

“We would like to give a HUGE shoutout to all of the agencies who assisted with this fire,” the Facebook post said. “Jerome City Fire Department, Filer Fire & Rescue, Buhl Fire Department, Rock Creek Fire Protection District/Rock Creek Quick Response, Magic Valley Paramedics, Twin Falls Police Department, Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Department, and Declo Rural Fire Department.”

Saturday night, the department said, United Oil was on the scene to provide fuel if needed.