{{featured_button_text}}

BUHL — Both humans and horses are safe after a truck fire Sunday afternoon that spread to a field.

A pickup truck pulling a horse trailer caught fire near North 1700 East and 4200 North, according to Tommy Higgins, a Buhl firefighter who was part of the response team.

Before the team from the Buhl Fire Department arrived, the fire spread to the edge of the field and about burned about 100 yards of plants. Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the blaze.

Higgins confirmed neither the occupants of the pickup nor any horses were injured.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, he said.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments