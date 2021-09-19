No, Idaho is not under a ‘universal DNR.’ Hospitals won’t just let everyone die.

As with most misinformation, there is a grain of truth

The Idaho crisis standards of care plan includes in its guidance a section about what to do if, for example, there’s a ventilator shortage. One part of that guidance addresses whether to try reviving adults whose hearts have stopped, even if they’re not already on a ventilator.

So in theory, it is possible that a person who goes into cardiac arrest could be allowed to die. But first, three things must happen:

Crisis standards of care must be declared. That happened statewide on Thursday.

Hospitals operating under crisis standards would have to include this “universal DNR” in their own plans. St. Luke’s, which is Idaho’s largest hospital system, does not currently have a universal DNR in its plan to deal with the COVID-19 crisis.