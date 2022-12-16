No decision yet on airport revenue guarantee

TWIN FALLS — County commissioners support Joslyn Field, Magic Valley Regional Airport, but they just want to simplify the process when dealing with ongoing minimum revenue guarantee agreements.

SkyWest has requested an increase to the minimum revenue guarantee for its daily route between Twin Falls and Salt Lake City.

First signed in 2022, the guarantee transfers some of the financial risks for the route from SkyWest to the city and county.

Now, as 2023 approaches and the airline industry remains uncertain, SkyWest is asking to double the amount the city and county will guarantee.

Faced with a choice between accepting this new, higher guarantee or risking losing air service entirely, the Twin Falls City Council approved the new contract at its Dec. 5 regular meeting. The county commissioners were present at that meeting but chose to table their portion of the approval, saying they wanted to gather further input from their constituents before committing to the agreement.

When it was their turn to make a choice on the agreement on Thursday, the commissioners took no action and proposed changing the wording on the agreement to make dealing with it more efficient, anticipating the airline will continue to request the agreements on a regular basis.

Because the city is in charge of the airport’s day-to-day operations, commissioners propose city officials be the main point of contact in signing off on the agreements, eliminating the need for the request to go before both groups.

“It’s a simple modification,” Commissioner Don Hall said.

Commissioners will discuss the proposed wording at Monday’s meeting, allowing the city council to discuss it later that afternoon at its regular meeting.

“My thoughts are that we could have this buttoned up on Monday,” Hall said.

Commissioners said they aren’t enthusiastic about the concept behind the revenue agreement, but said continued air service is vital for the community. Commissioner Jack Johnson, who joined the meeting via phone, called the agreement a “necessary evil.”

Two people testified Thursday that it was vital to keep the flights between Twin Falls and Salt Lake City. In addition, Hall said the county had received emails from 15 residents voicing support.