No criminal charges will be requested by the Rupert Police Department after an investigation was launched regarding animal cruelty at a meat processing plant.

People for Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) asked Minidoka County Prosecutor Lance Stevenson in December to file animal cruelty charges against Ida Meats LLC after the group highlighted 251 calves in federal reports that died during transport or arrived at the facility in poor condition from Jan. 3 through June 30, 2022.

The condition of the calves was documented in the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service reports and resulted in no penalties or violations for the company.

Stevenson turned the issue over to law enforcement.

“Our investigation is closed,” Rupert Police Chief Jeff McEuen said. “We didn’t find anything that we could file charges on.”

After review, Minidoka County Sheriff Dave Pinther said the sheriff’s office did not investigate the issue because the actions had occurred within city limits.

“We offered to help the police department in any way that we could,” Pinther said.