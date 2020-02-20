No coronavirus in Idaho, but the South-Central Public Health District is monitoring the global outbreak

TWIN FALLS — While cases of coronavirus are increasing throughout the world, there have been no cases in Idaho, the South Central Public Health District said in a statement.

The district is working with other health care agencies to monitor the situation.

“This is something that we plan and train for on a regular basis,” said Josh Jensen, SCPHD Public Health Preparedness Program Manager. “Public Health and hospitals have plans and procedures in place to handle infectious diseases, and we drill those plans on a regular basis so we are ready for outbreaks like COVID-19.”

There have been 15 confirmed cases of the virus, also known as COVID-19, in the United States.

Want more information? For the latest information on COVID-19 visit cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html or phd5.idaho.gov/CoronaVirus. You can also call SCPHD at 208-737-5971.