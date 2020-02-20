No coronavirus in Idaho, but the South-Central Public Health District is monitoring the global outbreak

TWIN FALLS — While cases of coronavirus are increasing throughout the world, there have been no cases in Idaho, the South Central Public Health District said in a statement.
The district is working with other health care agencies to monitor the situation.
“This is something that we plan and train for on a regular basis,” said Josh Jensen, SCPHD Public Health Preparedness Program Manager. “Public Health and hospitals have plans and procedures in place to handle infectious diseases, and we drill those plans on a regular basis so we are ready for outbreaks like COVID-19.”
There have been 15 confirmed cases of the virus, also known as COVID-19, in the United States.
You have free articles remaining.
"Locally, SCPHD receives notifications of travelers who return from areas where potential exposure to COVID-19 is high," the district's statement said. "These individuals are contacted by SCPHD and monitored for 14 days after exposure, as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). If the exposed person does not develop symptoms within this monitoring period, they are no longer considered to be at risk for having or spreading the virus."
“We understand people are concerned about this new disease,” said Tanis Maxwell, SCPHD Epidemiology Program Manager. “The risk of transmission within the general public remains low, and there are precautions people can take to minimize their risk of contracting any respiratory illness.”
SCPHD recommends everyday actions to help prevent the spread of all respiratory diseases, including the following:
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with your elbow or a tissue; throw the tissue in the trash.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty.