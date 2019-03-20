GOODING — The owners of the Shu-Fly Arena found themselves in the midst of a three-ring circus this week when they discovered tickets were sent out for an event they never agreed to host.
Thousands of the faulty tickets for the King Cole Circus have been floating around area businesses and schools, Shu-Fly Arena owner Colette Born said. The free tickets claim to be good for one child with adult admission for an event happening March 30 at the Shu-Fly Arena in Gooding.
Born discovered the tickets at the school she works for and was alarmed. Now she and her husband, Steve, are reaching out to warn residents that no such event is happening at their arena.
“Our facility is not set up to have a circus,” Born said. “We apologize, but we never signed a contract.”
The Shu-Fly Arena is a small equine event center in Gooding. The Borns have owned it for about 15 years, and say they have never hosted a circus.
Colette Born told the Times-News that the couple had been contacted by the King Cole Circus a couple of months ago to inquire about the facility’s size. The circus then sent over a contract, but the Borns declined.
When tickets began showing up this week, the Borns reached back out to the circus.
“They told us on the phone today they are looking for a different arena,” she said Tuesday.
In the meantime, the King Cole Circus website still lists the event as happening in Gooding on March 30; a Facebook event, however, has been canceled. A phone call placed to the number listed on the ticket did not get through to a person or a machine.
The company’s website states that in the case an event is cancelled, tickets will be refunded to those who purchased them.
The King Cole Circus also has events planned in Pocatello, Mountain Home and Boise in April.
