Twin Falls City Hall
City Hall is seen at dusk Monday evening, Aug. 6, 2018, in Twin Falls.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

TWIN FALLS — The City Council, which regularly meets on Monday evenings at City Hall, will not have a meeting this week due to the holiday.

The Council will also rescheduled its next meeting from Dec. 31 to Jan. 2. That meeting will begin at 5 p.m. Agendas are available at tfid.org.

