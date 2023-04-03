Jerome County Sheriff’s deputies will not face charges in the Sept. 20 officer-involved shooting that claimed the life of Arlo “Amos” Campbell in Hazelton, officials say.

Minidoka County Prosecutor Lance Stevenson reviewed the investigation conducted by the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office and sent a memo to Jerome County Prosecutor Brad Calbo on Monday saying that no charges would be filed.

Few details about the shooting have been released to the public.

The critical incident task force, composed of law enforcement agencies throughout the Magic Valley, is activated after officer-involved shootings with the aim of providing an unbiased investigation and review of the incidents.

Campbell, 34, died the afternoon of Sept. 20 after a short police pursuit from Eden to Hazelton, law enforcement said. The pursuit ended when Campbell pulled into the driveway of his Hazelton home, where shots were fired.

It took almost two months before law enforcement confirmed to the media that anyone died in the confrontation. Law enforcement officers said the slow release of information was to protect the integrity of the investigation.

“I 100% believe in the CITF (critical incident task force) process,” Jerome County Sheriff's Lt. Chad Kingsland said in an email to the Times-News and urged the media to be patient for the investigation to conclude.

An emotional Cindy Campbell, Amos' mother, said Monday that no one from the prosecutor's office had told her about the decision not to file charges.

In several interviews with the Times-News over the last several months, she questioned the transparency of law enforcement. She said no one from law enforcement told her that her son had died the day of the shooting, but instead had to rely on the phone call from a niece.

The incident involving Amos Campbell was the second fatal officer-involved shooting that took place last fall in Magic Valley.

Caleb Tussey was shot and killed by Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office deputies in the early morning hours of Aug. 26 after a high-speed chase. The Jerome County Sheriff’s Office conducted the investigation of that incident, and Gem County Prosecuting Attorney Erick Thomson concluded no criminal charges should be filed against deputies.

Another officer-involved shooting, although no one was hurt by gunfire, occurred Feb. 23 when a Gooding County deputy discharged his service weapon after a confrontation at the North Canyon Medical Center parking lot in Gooding.

The Twin Falls Police Department is investigating that incident.