 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nighttime traffic reduced on Perrine Bridge this week
0 comments

Nighttime traffic reduced on Perrine Bridge this week

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Hiking the Magic Valley, Pillar Falls

A view of the I.B. Perrine Bridge seen during a hike down to Pillar Falls on March 22 in Twin Falls.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

TWIN FALLS — Drivers can expect overnight lane restrictions near Twin Falls this week as crews perform cleaning operations on the Perrine Bridge.

From Sunday through Thursday, single lane closures will be in place while crews clean the bridge deck, joints, drains and sidewalks.

Work is scheduled during evening and nighttime hours to help reduce traffic congestion through the area. Drivers may consider using an alternate route between the hours of 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

“First we will clean the northbound lanes and then switch over to the southbound lanes,” ITD Maintenance Foreman Chuck Sharp said. “The Perrine is a vital bridge in our region and routine maintenance and cleaning help ensure the longevity of the structure.”

Motorists are urged to exercise caution near the work zone and watch for crew members and equipment. ITD appreciates the patience and cooperation of those driving through the area.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Taliban enter Afghan capital Kabul

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

COVID-19 risk level officially moved to high
Local

COVID-19 risk level officially moved to high

Five of the eight counties in the South Central Public Health District are now officially in the high risk COVID-19 category, the district said Thursday. The others are in the moderate risk category.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Twin Falls National Night Out

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News