Night traffic to be reduced on Perrine Bridge for inspection
Hiking the Magic Valley, Pillar Falls

A view of the I.B. Perrine Bridge seen during a hike down to Pillar Falls on March 22 in Twin Falls.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

TWIN FALLS — Nighttime single-lane closures will occur on the Perrine Bridge on Monday and Tuesday while the bridge is inspected.

The closures will be from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. and allow crews to perform specialized inspections of the bridge deck.

On Wednesday, there will be 15-minute single-lane closure at 9:30 a.m. while crews access the lower half of the bridge. Another short duration closure will occur in the afternoon once inspections are complete.

“The Perrine Bridge is a unique structure that plays a vital role in the region,” said ITD South-central Idaho Operations Manager Seth Helms. “Routine and specialized inspections are performed regularly to assess the bridge and ensure the longevity of the structure.” Motorists are urged to exercise caution near the work zone and watch for crew members and equipment.

Tags

